Transgene appoints Hedi Ben Brahim as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Strasbourg, France, December 3, 2020, 06:00 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announced that the Board, at its meeting today, approved the appointment of Hedi Ben Brahim as the Company's new Chairman and CEO, effective January 1st, 2021. Hedi Ben Brahim, who has been a member of Transgene's Board since May 2019, will replace Philippe Archinard. Philippe Archinard has led the company since 2005 and will remain a member of the Board of Transgene.



