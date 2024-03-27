2023 Full-year results and business update
- Lead program TG4050 to deliver data in 2024.
- Advancements in other clinical programs and Research and Innovation (R&I) activity to deliver news flow and fuel growth in Transgene’s portfolio over the next 24 months.
- New leadership team focused on successfully delivering TG4050 and portfolio products to patients.
- Extended financial visibility secured until Q4 2025 through a revised credit facility provided by the major shareholder Institut Mérieux.
Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.
Strasbourg, France, March 27, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today publishes its financial results for 2023, and provides an update on its product pipeline and upcoming plans.
Transgene anticipates significant progress from immunotherapy pipeline in 2024 and extends financial visibility until Q4 2025
