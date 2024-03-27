Transgene anticipates significant progress from immunotherapy pipeline in 2024 and extends financial visibility until Q4 2025

2023 Full-year results and business update



­ - Lead program TG4050 to deliver data in 2024.

­ - Advancements in other clinical programs and Research and Innovation (R&I) activity to deliver news flow and fuel growth in Transgene’s portfolio over the next 24 months.

­ - New leadership team focused on successfully delivering TG4050 and portfolio products to patients.

­ - Extended financial visibility secured until Q4 2025 through a revised credit facility provided by the major shareholder Institut Mérieux.



Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.





Strasbourg, France, March 27, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today publishes its financial results for 2023, and provides an update on its product pipeline and upcoming plans.



