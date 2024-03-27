 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
APR 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
8 228.00
+0.26%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Fermer
APR 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
8 228.00
+0.26%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene anticipates significant progress from immunotherapy pipeline in 2024 and extends financial visibility until Q4 2025
information fournie par Boursorama CP27/03/2024 à 17:45

2023 Full-year results and business update

­ - Lead program TG4050 to deliver data in 2024.
­ - Advancements in other clinical programs and Research and Innovation (R&I) activity to deliver news flow and fuel growth in Transgene’s portfolio over the next 24 months.
­ - New leadership team focused on successfully delivering TG4050 and portfolio products to patients.
­ - Extended financial visibility secured until Q4 2025 through a revised credit facility provided by the major shareholder Institut Mérieux.

Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.


Strasbourg, France, March 27, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today publishes its financial results for 2023, and provides an update on its product pipeline and upcoming plans.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +0.18%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank