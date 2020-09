Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, France, September 9, 2020, 5:45 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.



- H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference: September 14 to 16, 2020 - Virtual event

- Portzamparc Biotech Conference: October 1 & 2, 2020 - Virtual event

- HealthTech Investor Day by France Biotech: October 5 & 6, 2020 - Hybrid event (Virtual and Paris, France)

- European Midcap Event: October 19 & 20, 2020 - Hybrid event (Virtual and Paris, France)

- Bryan Garnier & Co European Healthcare Conference: November 16 & 17, 2020 - Virtual event

- Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: November 17-19, 2020 - Virtual event







Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2020 Financial Results

September 16, 2020, after close of market



.../...