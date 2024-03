Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, March 18, 2024 - 05:45 pm CET





TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in several investor events in the upcoming months, as set out below.



• Investor Access Event (Paris, France): April 5, 2024,

• Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference (Amsterdam, Netherlands): April 16, 2024,

• Oddo BHF Nextcap Forum (virtual): June 6, 2024.







