Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, France, September 13, 2021, 08:00 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below:



- Investor Access Forum - Physical event (Paris, France)

September 27 & 28, 2021



- HealthTech Innovation Days 2021 - Digital & physical event (Paris, France)

October 4 & 5, 2021



- European Midcap Event - Digital & physical event (Paris, France)

October 21 & 22, 2021



- EigenKapitalForum - Digital event

November 22, 2021



- Investir Day - Physical event (Paris, France)

November 23, 2021



