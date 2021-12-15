Transgene announces License Option Exercise by AstraZeneca for an Oncolytic Virus Generated by Transgene’s Invir.IO™ Platform

Transgene to receive $8 million upfront option exercise payment



Conference call today on December 15, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. CET (12:00 p.m. ET) in English (details at the end of the release)





Strasbourg, France, December 15, 2021, 7:30 am CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announces that AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) has exercised its first license option for an Invir.IO™ oncolytic virus (OV) developed from their on-going OV collaboration. The exercise of this option for an OV, integrating an undisclosed transgene, will result in Transgene receiving an $8 million payment from AstraZeneca. Transgene is also eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales-based milestones payments as well as a royalty based on future commercial sales.



.../...