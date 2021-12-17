Transgene Announces Investor Meetings for January 2022
Strasbourg, December 17, 2021 - 05:45 pm CET
TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.
Transgene will meet institutional investors at the 11th Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event (virtual event) from January 5th to 7th, 2022.
The Company will also attend:
• 25th ODDO BHF Digital Forum (virtual): January 6, 7, 10 and 11, 2022
• Biotech Showcase Investor Conference (virtual):
- January 10 to 12, 2022, in conjunction with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference
- January 17 to 19, 2022
• Biomed Event (Paris): January 26, 2022
