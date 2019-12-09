Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Transgene Announces Investor Meetings for January 2020
Boursorama•09/12/2019 à 18:00
Transgene Announces Investor Meetings for January 2020
Strasbourg, France, December 9, 2019, 6:00 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.
Transgene will meet institutional investors at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event from January 13 to 16, 2020, in San Francisco, USA, concurrent with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.
The Company will also attend:
* Oddo Forum: January 9 & 10, 2020 - Lyon, France
* Biomed Event: January 28, 2020 - Paris, France
Contacts
Transgene:
Lucie Larguier
+33 (0)3 88 27 11 21
investorrelations@transgene.fr
Media contacts:
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi
transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com
Strasbourg, France, December 9, 2019, 6:00 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.
Transgene will meet institutional investors at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event from January 13 to 16, 2020, in San Francisco, USA, concurrent with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.
The Company will also attend:
* Oddo Forum: January 9 & 10, 2020 - Lyon, France
* Biomed Event: January 28, 2020 - Paris, France
Contacts
Transgene:
Lucie Larguier
+33 (0)3 88 27 11 21
investorrelations@transgene.fr
Media contacts:
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi
transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-0.95%
Le présent article est rédigé par Boursorama. Cet article ne doit en aucun cas s'apparenter à un conseil en investissement ou une recommandation d'acheter, de vendre ou de continuer à détenir un investissement. Boursorama ne saurait être tenue responsable d'une décision d'investissement ou de désinvestissement sur la base de cet article.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer