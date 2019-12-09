Transgene Announces Investor Meetings for January 2020

Transgene Announces Investor Meetings for January 2020Strasbourg, France, December 9, 2019, 6:00 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.Transgene will meet institutional investors at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event from January 13 to 16, 2020, in San Francisco, USA, concurrent with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.The Company will also attend:* Oddo Forum: January 9 & 10, 2020 - Lyon, France* Biomed Event: January 28, 2020 - Paris, FranceContactsTransgene:Lucie Larguier+33 (0)3 88 27 11 21investorrelations@transgene.frMedia contacts:Citigate Dewe RogersonDavid Dible/Sylvie Berrebitransgene@citigatedewerogerson.com