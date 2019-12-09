FCE DEC19
Transgene Announces Investor Meetings for January 2020
Boursorama09/12/2019 à 18:00

Transgene Announces Investor Meetings for January 2020



Strasbourg, France, December 9, 2019, 6:00 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.

Transgene will meet institutional investors at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event from January 13 to 16, 2020, in San Francisco, USA, concurrent with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.

The Company will also attend:
* Oddo Forum: January 9 & 10, 2020 - Lyon, France
* Biomed Event: January 28, 2020 - Paris, France

Contacts

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier
+33 (0)3 88 27 11 21
investorrelations@transgene.fr

Media contacts:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi
transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com

