Transgene Announces Financial Calendar for 2020

Strasbourg, France, December 18, 2019, 6:00 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) today announced its financial reporting dates for 2020:March 11, 2020: 2019 Fiscal Year ResultsMay 6, 2020: First Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsMay 27, 2020: Annual Shareholders' MeetingSeptember 16, 2020: First Half 2020 Financial ResultsNovember 5, 2020: Third Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsContactsTransgene:Jean-Philippe Del/Lucie Larguier+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04investorrelations@transgene.frMedia contacts:Citigate Dewe RogersonDavid Dible/Sylvie Berrebi+44 (0)20 7638 9571transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com