Transgene announces detailed results from clinical study of TG4001 in combination with avelumab in advanced HPV-positive cancers
Boursorama CP27/10/2020 à 07:30

Key findings of the trial:
­The combination of TG4001 and avelumab demonstrates anti-tumor activity (23.5% ORR) in patients with previously treated recurrent and/or metastatic HPV-related cancers.
­Presence of liver metastases has a profound impact on outcome in terms of ORR and PFS. In patients without liver metastases, an ORR of 34.8% and a median PFS of 5.6 months were achieved.
­The treatment induced HPV-specific T-cell responses and was associated with increased levels of immune cell infiltration in the tumors and expression of genes associated with activation of the immune system.
These results warrant further confirmation in a larger controlled randomized study.

TRANSGENE
