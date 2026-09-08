Transgene and ProBioGen Expand Strategic Partnership with Additional License Agreement for AGE1.CR.pIX Cell Line

Strasbourg (France), Berlin (Germany), September 8, 2026, 7:30 a.m. CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and ProBioGen, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in biologics, vaccines and viral vectors, today announce that the companies have broadened the scope of their existing collaboration. Transgene’s additional license agreement for ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX® suspension cell line aims to enhance Transgene’s manufacturing capabilities with this specialized production technology.



ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX® suspension cell line platform for vaccine production enables highly efficient manufacturing processes, supporting reliable, cost-effective production and increased productivity. The continued partnership between Transgene and ProBioGen underscores a shared commitment to advancing vaccine innovations through manufacturing scalability and optimization support.



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