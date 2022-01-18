Transgene and PersonGen Announce Collaboration to Evaluate a New Combination Therapy Against Solid Tumors

Collaboration to Evaluate the Combination of Transgene’s Oncolytic Virus and PersonGen’s CAR-T Cells in Preclinical Models



Strasbourg, France, and Suzhou, China, January 18, 2022, 5:45 pm CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and PersonGen BioTherapeutics, a Chinese biotech company at clinical trial stage, which is developing breakthrough and innovative CAR-T cell therapies for solid tumors and hematologic tumors, today announced a strategic collaboration to evaluate the feasibility and efficacy of combination therapy associating PersonGen's TAA06 CAR-T cell injection with intravenous (IV) administration of an armed oncolytic virus, from Transgene’s Invir.IO™ platform, in solid tumors including pancreatic cancer and brain glioma. The collaboration aims to demonstrate the combination’s likely synergistic mechanisms to potentiate CAR-T cell therapy.



