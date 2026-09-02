Transgene and NEC Report 100% Three-Year Disease-Free Survival with TG4050 and Publish Phase 1 Results in Nature Communications

TG4050 as a single agent has the potential to prevent recurrence in head and neck cancer



Peer-reviewed publication in Nature Communications highlights the Phase 1 clinical and translational findings, including durable neoantigen-specific T cell responses



Together, the long-term clinical and translational data further strengthen confidence in Transgene’s individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine approach and myvac® platform





Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, September 2, 2026, 6:00 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, today report sustained 100% three-year disease-free survival (DFS) in patients treated with TG4050 in the Phase 1 part of a randomized Phase 1/2 trial evaluating TG4050, the first individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV) based on the myvac® platform, in patients with resected, locally advanced HPV-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).



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