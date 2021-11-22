Transgene and NEC announce positive preliminary data from Phase I studies of TG4050, a novel individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine
- Positive initial data generated in the first six patients treated with TG4050 demonstrate the strong potential of this individualized immunotherapy in ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.
o TG4050 induced robust anti-tumor cellular immune responses against multiple neoantigen targets in all evaluable patients (4/4).
o TG4050 monotherapy was also associated with the first signs of clinical activity.
- TG4050 was well tolerated, with no related Serious Adverse Events reported across the two studies to date.
- Additional patients are being enrolled, with the aim to treat up to 43 patients across the two multicenter trials (USA, UK, France).
- Further data will be released at a major oncology conference over the coming months and will provide the insight needed to prepare Phase II trials.
