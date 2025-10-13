Transgene and BioInvent to Present Translational Data and Updated Clinical Results on Armed Oncolytic Virus BT-001, at ESMO 2025

Poster presentation on BT-001 in combination with pembrolizumab has shown tumor shrinkage in both injected and non-injected lesions



Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, October 13, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, will jointly present a poster on translational data and updated clinical results from the Phase I study of BT-001 at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting. ESMO will take place in Berlin, Germany, from October 17 to 21, 2025.



