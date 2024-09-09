 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Promising Initial Phase I/IIa Data on Oncolytic Virus, BT-001, at ESMO 2024
09/09/2024

BT-001 monotherapy showed stable disease and shrinkage of injected lesions in patients with advanced solid tumors.


BT-001 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) showed promising efficacy data with partial responses in patients with relapsed and refractory advanced melanoma and leiomyosarcoma.


BT-001 shows a favorable safety profile with minimal adverse events and no dose-limiting toxicities.


Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, September 9, 2024, 7:00 am CET– Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, announce initial promising clinical results from the Phase I part of the ongoing randomized Phase I/IIa trial evaluating BT-001 as a single agent and in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). The Phase I data will be presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from September 13 to 17, 2024.




.../...

