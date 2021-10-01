Transgene and BioInvent to present preclinical data on BT-001 oncolytic virus at SITC 2021
Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, October 1, 2021, 3:00 pm CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce that they will present additional preclinical data on their novel dual mechanism-of-action oncolytic vaccinia virus BT-001 at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC2021) in November 2021.
