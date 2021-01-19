Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene and BioInvent receive approval from ANSM to proceed with Phase I/IIa trial of anti-CTLA4-armed oncolytic virus BT-001 in solid tumors
Boursorama CP19/01/2021 à 07:30

Strasbourg, France - January 19, 2021 - 7:30 a.m. CET- Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced it has received approval from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to proceed with a Phase I/IIa study of the novel oncolytic Vaccinia virus BT-001. This announcement follows the approval received in December 2020 from the Belgian health authorities. The first patient is expected to be enrolled in this trial in the upcoming weeks.

BT-001 IS AN ONCOLYTIC VIRUS GENERATED WITH TRANSGENE'S INNOVATIVE INVIR.IO(TM) PLATFORM

BT-001 is based on the patented Invir.IO(TM) oncolytic virus (VVcopTK-RR-), and has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody generated by BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR®/F.I.R.S.T(TM) platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine. By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response and greatly increase the safety and tolerability profile of the anti-CTLA4 antibody. BT-001 is being co-developed through a 50/50 collaboration between Transgene and BioInvent.
.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris 0.00%

