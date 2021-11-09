 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
CAC 40
7 068.86
+0.30%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
CAC 40
7 068.86
+0.30%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • Transgene and BioInvent present preclinical data highlighting the robust anti-tumoral activity of BT-001 oncolytic virus at SITC 2021

Transgene and BioInvent present preclinical data highlighting the robust anti-tumoral activity of BT-001 oncolytic virus at SITC 2021
information fournie par Boursorama CP09/11/2021 à 14:00

Data support BT-001’s unique dual mode of action

Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, November 9, 2021, 2:00 pm CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce preclinical data supporting the mode of action of BT-001, their novel dual mechanism-of-action oncolytic Vaccinia virus. The data demonstrate high intratumoral expression of an immune checkpoint-inhibiting antibody and robust anti-tumoral activity in several tumor models.

.../...

Coronavirus : impact en Bourse

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +0.39%

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.