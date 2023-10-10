Transgene and BioInvent - First patient treated in Part B of Phase I trial assessing the novel oncolytic virus BT-001 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
information fournie par Boursorama CP10/10/2023 à 07:30
The Phase I Part B will evaluate the combination of BT-001 and pembrolizumab in solid tumors, including melanoma
Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, October 10, 2023, 7:30 am CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce that the first patient of the Phase I part B clinical trial evaluating the combination of BT-001 and MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) has been dosed.
.../...
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-4.63%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer