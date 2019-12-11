FCE DEC19
Transgene and BioInvent announce compelling preclinical data for BT-001 in solid tumors
Boursorama11/12/2019 à 08:15

- BT-001 is a novel Invir.IO® based oncolytic virus expressing a Treg-depleting anti-CTLA4 antibody and the cytokine GM-CSF
- Broad antitumor activity shown in immunocompetent models sensitive or resistant to immune checkpoint blockade
- Regulatory submission for first clinical trial in Europe and US in H1 2020


Strasbourg (France) and Lund (Sweden), December 11, 2019, 8:15 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, announce compelling results from extensive in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies with BT-001, an oncolytic virus (OV) expressing an anti-CTLA4 antibody and the cytokine GM-CSF.

.../...

