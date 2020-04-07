Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Total poursuit son programme de cessions d'actifs au Brunei et au Libéria
Reuters•07/04/2020 à 08:20
PARIS 7 avril (Reuters) -
* TOTAL TOTFA.PA POURSUIT SON PROGRAMME DE CESSIONS AVEC LA VENTE D'ACTIFS AU BRUNEI, EN SIERRA LEONE ET AU LIBÉRIA
* TOTAL - CES CESSIONS REPRÉSENTENT UNE VALEUR TOTALE DE PLUS DE 400 MILLIONS DE DOLLARS US
* TOTAL A SIGNÉ UN ACCORD EN VUE DE CÉDER SES ACTIVITÉS MARKETING & SERVICES AU LIBÉRIA ET EN SIERRA LEONE À CONEX OIL & GAS HOLDINGS
* TOTAL A FINALISÉ LA VENTE À SHELL DE SA FILIALE EN PROPRIÉTÉ EXCLUSIVE TOTAL E&P DEEP OFFSHORE BORNEO BV
(Bureau de Paris)
|Euronext Paris
|+2.14%
