THERANEXUS : THERANEXUS PUBLISHES ITS CASH POSITION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Lyon, 15 October 2020 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its cash position as at 30 September 2020.

Total available funds on 30 September 2020 stand at €11.9 M, compared with €11.3 M (pro forma cash of €13.3 M) on 30 June 2020, reflecting rigorous expenditure management.

The coming quarters will notably be marked by a ramp-up in preclinical studies conducted to confirm the safety of drug candidate BBDF-101 in Batten disease, with related planned expenditure estimated at roughly €4 M over the coming 12 months.

Moreover, Theranexus announces that it is currently in active discussions with potential industrial partners to continue clinical development of THN102 for Parkinson's disease. In today's health and economic climate, the Company's goal is still to conclude a partnership agreement in the coming months and ideally by the end of 2020.

Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

