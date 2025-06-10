THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP : The Blockchain Group's shareholders authorize with a vast majority new financial delegations to over EUR 10 billion at the AGM held today, to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, June 10, 2025: The Blockchain Group (ISIN code: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the « Company »), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, held today an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting whose main purpose was to increase its capital raising capacity by more than €10 billion, in order to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoins per share on a fully diluted basis over time.

Approval of all resolutions

On the date of the meeting, the total number of shares with voting rights was 111,097,425.

At this Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders present, represented, having given a proxy to the chairman or having voted by correspondence, together held 43,315,318 voting rights (i.e., 38.988%).

The resolutions were adopted by a large majority of over 95%. The detailed results of the votes are available on our website.

In particular, the resolutions approved allow the Board of Directors to have a set of financial delegations to issue shares or securities giving access to the capital, with or without preferential subscription rights maintained, by way of a public offering or for the benefit of certain categories of beneficiaries.

Appointment of Mr. Alexandre LAIZET as a member of the Board of Directors

The Meeting also approved the appointment of Mr. Alexandre LAIZET as a Director of the Company, effective as of today and for a term of six (6) years, expiring at the conclusion of the next annual ordinary general meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2030.

Mr. Alexandre LAIZET will also serve as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Bitcoin Strategy.

“I would like to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us with the approval of these new financial authorizations, that will enable us to accelerate our Bitcoin Treasury strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoins per share on a fully diluted basis over time, while continuing to develop our operating activities” explains Jean-Philippe CASADEPAX-SOULET, CEO of The Blockchain Group.

