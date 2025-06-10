 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP : The Blockchain Group's shareholders authorize with a vast majority new financial delegations to over EUR 10 billion at the AGM held today, to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy
information fournie par Actusnews 10/06/2025 à 18:40

The Blockchain Group's shareholders authorize with a vast majority new financial delegations at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held today, to increase its capital raising capacity to over €10 billion to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, June 10, 2025: The Blockchain Group (ISIN code: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the « Company »), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, held today an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting whose main purpose was to increase its capital raising capacity by more than €10 billion, in order to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoins per share on a fully diluted basis over time.

Approval of all resolutions

On the date of the meeting, the total number of shares with voting rights was 111,097,425.

At this Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders present, represented, having given a proxy to the chairman or having voted by correspondence, together held 43,315,318 voting rights (i.e., 38.988%).

The resolutions were adopted by a large majority of over 95%. The detailed results of the votes are available on our website.

In particular, the resolutions approved allow the Board of Directors to have a set of financial delegations to issue shares or securities giving access to the capital, with or without preferential subscription rights maintained, by way of a public offering or for the benefit of certain categories of beneficiaries.

Appointment of Mr. Alexandre LAIZET as a member of the Board of Directors

The Meeting also approved the appointment of Mr. Alexandre LAIZET as a Director of the Company, effective as of today and for a term of six (6) years, expiring at the conclusion of the next annual ordinary general meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2030.

Mr. Alexandre LAIZET will also serve as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Bitcoin Strategy.

“I would like to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us with the approval of these new financial authorizations, that will enable us to accelerate our Bitcoin Treasury strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoins per share on a fully diluted basis over time, while continuing to develop our operating activities” explains Jean-Philippe CASADEPAX-SOULET, CEO of The Blockchain Group.

* * *

About The Blockchain Group (ALTBG)
The Blockchain Group is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed
on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,
AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development. 		EURONEXT Growth Paris
Ticker: ALTBG
ISIN: FR0011053636
Reuters: ALTBG.PA
Bloomberg: ALTBG.FP

Contact:
communication@theblockchain-group.com

Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication
Investors
Mathieu Calleux
tbg@actus.fr 		Media
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52
Céline Bruggeman
cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99
The Blockchain Group press releases are available on:
Financial information - The Blockchain Group
To receive all press releases free of charge, register with Actusnews

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction. It may not be regarded as an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or certification under the local regulations.


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : m21yZZZrYm6VmW+daZxubZJkmZppxGfIbZKYmpRwY8ecap6Wlm+XnMmeZnJjlmtu
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Communiqué sur comptes, résultats

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/92168-20250610-tbg-cp-10-juin-2025-en-final.pdf

Valeurs associées

BLOCKCHAIN GRP
5,0000 EUR Euronext Paris +4,17%
© Actusnews.

