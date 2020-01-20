Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client TABLEAU-Détails de l'adjudication de BTF Reuters • 20/01/2020 à 14:58









20 janvier (Reuters) - Résultats de l'adjudication de BTF : BTF 12 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 2,200 MDs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 5,375 MDs EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,575% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 100,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,58% A COMPARER A -0,590% EN DATE DU 13/01/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 22/01/20 BTF 23 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 895 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 3,475 MDs EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,575% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 94,90% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,576% A COMPARER A -0,589% EN DATE DU 13/01/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 5533 BTF 45 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 600 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 2,715 MDs EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,575% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 100,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,576% A COMPARER A -0,583% EN DATE DU 13/01/20

