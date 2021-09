SYNTHESE-Afghanistan-Les taliban se préparent à dévoiler leur gouvernement

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ EXCLUSIVE-Taliban launch charm offensive with Afghan banks amid funding fears FACTBOX-Recent major attacks linked to Islamic State in Afghanistan FACTBOX-What is Islamic State in Afghanistan? FACTBOX-Evacuations from Afghanistan by country GRAPHIC: Chaos in Kabul https://tmsnrt.rs/3stVpcj EXPLAINER-What happens now that U.S. troops have left Afghanistan? GRAPHIC: Afghan refugee flows since 1980 https://tmsnrt.rs/3BsKiDC New era for Afghanistan starts with long queues, rising prices

© 2021 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.