Suez réalisé le placement d'un emprunt obligataire de 750 millions d'euros à 15 ans Reuters • 05/05/2020 à 19:16









5 mai (Reuters) - * SUEZ - SUEZ PLACE AVEC SUCCÈS 750M€ D'EMPRUNT OBLIGATAIRE À 15 ANS Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SEVI.PA (Gdansk Newsroom)

Valeurs associées SUEZ Euronext Paris +3.86%