Streamwide and Airbus successfully achieved a key step in securing 4G/5G Mission Critical Communications.

Paris – On February 2nd 2022, STREAMWIDE and Airbus have successfully demonstrated the interoperability of the STREAMWIDE MCX (Mission Critical Services) client software for smartphones with Airbus KMS (Key Management System) server. This milestone is a key step in delivering secure solutions based on 3GPP standards to customers in the scope of critical communications.

With the incorporation of the KMS server to the Tactilon Agnet product solution, Airbus is committed to improve and secure the communications of governmental agencies and enterprises on their day-to-day operations by providing interoperable up to date technologies for critical services such as voice, video, messaging, geolocation, and custom applications.

The KMS is an element of the 3GPP specification for MCX Critical Communication, and it is the central point to generate the security key material to both the smartphone client and the Group Management Server (GMS) on the MCX server side. This is the foundation of the security and end-to-end encryption of group communications for all organizations relying on secure and reliable critical communication solutions.