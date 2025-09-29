STIF : Advancement of the publication date of the 2025 half-year results

|
Advancement of the publication date of the
2025 half-year results
Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, 29 th September 2025 – 17h45 – STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), the explosion protection specialist, announces today that due to upcoming strike action, the Group will publish its press release on its 2025 half-year results tomorrow evening, September 30, 2025, after market close, instead of Wednesday, October 1, 2025, after market close, as initially announced.
STIF, the explosion protection specialist
Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts, and compression fittings, the family-owned group has diversified over the past decade by expanding into passive and active protection against industrial dust explosion risks and protection against explosion risks in battery energy storage systems (BESS). With a headcount close to 350, internationally recognized product ranges, and four factories in France, Asia, and the US, the Group aims to become a global player in industrial and energy safety in Europe and internationally.
Contact
|
STIF
External Relations Department
Géraldine Baudouin
direction@stifnet.com
+33 (0)2 41 72 16 83
|
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
stif@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81
|
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Michael Scholze
michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)6 85 86 17 35
