NOV 21 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 947.00
+0.35%
SOGECLAIR: Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2021
03/11/2021 à 17:40

Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2021: -7.4% at €87.9M
At constants exchange rate and perimeter *: -2.0%

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for mobility, announces today its turnover for the 3rd quarter 2021.
At constants exchange rate and perimeter, the turnover for the 3rd quarter 2021 increases by 12.7% compared with the 3rd quarter 2020. Nine-month turnover decreases by 2% at constants exchange rates and perimeter.
*Exchange rate variations over the period represent €1.6M, they were no significant in 2020.
Changes in the scope of consolidation over the period represent €-3.6M (restructuring in Germany).

