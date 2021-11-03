SOGECLAIR: Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2021

Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2021: -7.4% at €87.9M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter *: -2.0%



SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for mobility, announces today its turnover for the 3rd quarter 2021.

At constants exchange rate and perimeter, the turnover for the 3rd quarter 2021 increases by 12.7% compared with the 3rd quarter 2020. Nine-month turnover decreases by 2% at constants exchange rates and perimeter.

*Exchange rate variations over the period represent €1.6M, they were no significant in 2020.

Changes in the scope of consolidation over the period represent €-3.6M (restructuring in Germany).