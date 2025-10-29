 Aller au contenu principal
SOGECLAIR: turnover for the 3rd quarter 2025
29/10/2025

9-MONTH TURNOVER AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025: +1.4% at €117.4M
AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +1.8%
THIRD QUARTER GROWTH: TURNOVER +0.4% at €36.9M
AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +2.2%



Blagnac, France, October 29, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.


SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces its turnover over 9 months ending on September 30th, 2025. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

(*) At constant exchange rate: exchange rate fluctuations over the period represent €-0.5M against €0M in 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Group posted turnover of €117.4 million, up slightly by +1.4% and +1.8% at constant exchange rate.
In the third quarter, turnover rose slightly to €36.9 million (+0.4% and +2.2% at constant perimeter and exchange rates).

