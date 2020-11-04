Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
SOGECLAIR: turnover for the 3rd quarter 2020
04/11/2020 à 17:40

Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2020: -29.2% at €94.9M

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for mobility, announces today its turnover for the 3rd quarter 2020. As expected it is decreasing, it stands at -40.1% compared to the 3rd quarter 2019. Exchange rate variations as of September 30th 2020 are insignificant, whereas they represented + €2.4 million as of September 30th 2019.
The decline of activity linked to the consequences of Covid-19 puts an end to 10 years of continuous growth.
The 2020 turnover over 9 months, declining by 29.2% compared to 2019, is equivalent to the turnover over the first 9 months of 2015. However, we note over the period a significant change in the distribution in favour:
- Of a better sectoral distribution for the benefit of the simulation division which went from less than 9% to more than 25% of the total turnover over the period, it is logically the aerospace sector which decreases the most from 90% to 74%.
- Of balancing the mix with the products which evolve from 26.2% to 49.1%.

SOGECLAIR
