SOGECLAIR - TURNOVER 2023

TURNOVER 2023: €148M (+9.7%; +10.6%*)

TURNOVER 4TH QUARTER 2023: €40.2M (+13.8%)



Turnover for 2023 is up by 9.7%. This is the eleventh consecutive quarter of increased turnover (+13.8% in Q4). Commercial aviation (36.7% of turnover) confirmed its rebound at +20.4%, while rail (8.5% of turnover) grew by 11.1%. Defense (4.8% of turnover) grew strongly by 35.9%, business aviation (38.3% of turnover) continued to grow by 5.2% and automotive (8% of turnover) was down slightly by 2.2%.

Business growth is driven by Europe, and North America is a major growth driver in the One Sogeclair 2030 plan.