SOGECLAIR: results for H1 2023

RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2023

Turnover= 72.6€M +7.4% (+7,0% at constants exchange rate and perimeter)

EBITDA(1) = 4.4€M (+94.2%)

Equity= 56.8€M during H1 2023 vs 57.1€M during H1 2022 (-0.6%)



SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its financial results for the 1st half ended June 30th 2023.

On 07/12/2023, the company's listing on Euronext (Compartment C) was transferred to the Euronext Growth market for growth companies, with continued eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme. The company continues to present its accounts in accordance with IFRS, to produce a declaration of extra-financial performance and a half-yearly report.