SOGECLAIR: CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1ST HALF 2024: +9.0% AT €79.1M

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st half 2024, ending on June 30th, 2024.



Non-significant exchange rate fluctuations for the period represent €0.0M compared with €+0.3M in 2023.





Turnover for H1 2024 is up by 9.0%, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth.

As part of the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, we now present our turnover according to the location of our subsidiaries, rather than the location of our customers.

Business aviation (41% of turnover) grew by 12.5%, driven by North America (up 23.9%), thus overtaking Europe. Commercial aviation (36.6% of turnover) grew by 9.5%, with business in North America doubling to almost €3 million. Automotive (7.7% of turnover) jumped by 21.6%, defense (5.0% of turnover) by a strong 38.3%.

Rail (5.9% of turnover) and space (2.1% of turnover) were down by 27.8% and 5.1% respectively.

The French and European turnover by customers were stable, while the North American and Asia-Pacific markets were more buoyant.

It is worth noting that it is the French and American sites that are benefiting from growth in the Asia-Pacific and European markets.