SOGECLAIR CONSIDERS A DIVESTMENT

OF ITS ENGINEERING ACTIVITIES DEDICATED TO AIRBUS





Blagnac, France, May 18, 2026 after Market close- In a context of increasing consolidation in the aeronautical engineering market, SOGECLAIR, a supplier of innovative solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, announces that it is considering a divestment of its engineering activities dedicated to Airbus.



This contemplated operation reflects the Group’s ambition to support long-term growth and sustained operational excellence, while ensuring continuity of the activities concerned.



It would build on SOGECLAIR’s longstanding expertise and align its strategy to develop high value-added engineering solutions across the product lifecycle, while pursuing diversification into sectors such as defense and business aviation. Should a transaction be completed, Airbus would remain among SOGECLAIR’s top five customers, notably through its industrial thermoplastics activities, including wing access panels.



Any potential transaction would remain subject to regulatory approvals, and the applicable information and consultation process with employee representative bodies.