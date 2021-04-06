Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
SOGECLAIR CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME, AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
06/04/2021 à 17:35

Blagnac, France, and Montreal, Canada, 06th April 2021 at 5.35 pm - SOGECLAIR (Euronext: SOG), the designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, confirms that it meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) specified by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, ie: market capitalization lower than €1 billion, headcount lower than 5,000 employees, annual turnover lower than €1.5 billion or a total balance sheet lower than €2 billion. These eligibility criteria are assessed on the basis of the consolidated accounts of SOGECLAIR on 31st December 2020, taking into account its subsidiaries.

Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares can be fully integrated into PEA-PME accounts.

The dividend of €0.90 gross per share announced on 17th March 2021 (press release on the 2020 Annual Results), submitted for approval to the General Meeting to be held on 12th May 2021 would be paid on 10th June 2021. The detachment of the coupon would take place on 19th May 2021. It should be noted that the General Meeting will be asked to offer an option for payment of this dividend in cash or in shares (with a 10% discount).

SOGECLAIR
Euronext Paris

