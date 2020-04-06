SOGECLAIR CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME, AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Blagnac, France, and Montreal, Canada, 06 April 2020 - SOGECLAIR (Euronext: SOG), designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, confirms that it meets all the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) criteria as set out in Article L.221-32-2 of Monetary and Financial Law, as modified by Law No. 2019-486 of 22 May 2019 relative to companies growth and transformation, ie: market capitalisation lower than €1 billion, headcount lower than 5,000, annual turnover lower than €1.5 billion or a balance sheet total lower than €2 billion. These eligibility criteria are assessed on the basis of SOGECLAIR's consolidated accounts to 31 December 2019, taking into account its subsidiaries.



Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts.



The dividend of €0.90 per share announced on 18 March 2020 (announcement on the Annual Results for 2019), submitted to the forthcoming AGM to be held on 14 May will be paid out on 20 May 2020. The ex-dividend date is set at 18 May 2020.



Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2020, on May 06th 2020 after closing of the Stock Market