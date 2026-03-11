SOGECLAIR : annual results for 2025

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2025

Consolidated turnover: €160.3M, +2.1% (at constant exchange rate: +3.0%)

EBITDA (1) = €18.7M, +13.0%

Net Result = €6.8M, +11.8%

Dividend = €1.0 per share, +4.2%





Blagnac, France, March 11th, 2026, after closing of the Stock Market.





SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility publishes its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.





The Board of Directors, which met on March 10th, 2026, has approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried out.

All interim management figures improved, with EBITDA at 11.7% of turnover, increasing to €18.7 million, operating income at 6.4% of turnover, up significantly to €10.2 million, and net income at 4.3% of turnover, up to €6.8 million.