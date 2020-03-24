Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Société Générale - Les prêts garantis par l'Etat disponibles dès mercredi Reuters • 24/03/2020 à 14:43









24 mars (Reuters) - * SOCIETE GENERALE MET LES PRÊTES GARANTIS PAR L'ETAT FRANÇAIS À LA DISPOSITION DE SES CLIENTS * SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE - CES PRÊTS ACCORDÉS À PRIX COÛTANT, AVEC UNE GARANTIE DE L'ÉTAT FRANÇAIS SUSCEPTIBLE D'ATTEINDRE 90%, PERMETTRA DE SOUTENIR LES TRÉSORERIES DES ENTREPRISES PÉNALISÉES PAR LA CRISE * SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE - CES LIGNES DE CRÉDIT SERONT DISPONIBLES DÈS MERCREDI

Valeurs associées SOCIETE GENERALE Euronext Paris +7.50%