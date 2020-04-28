Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Seb-CA en baisse de 15,6% au T1, anticipe une détérioration au T2 Reuters • 28/04/2020 à 17:56









28 avril (Reuters) - SEB SA SEBF.PA : * SEB-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE 1,454 MILLIARD D'EUROS AU T1, EN BAISSE DE 15,6% (-16,5% EN ORGANIQUE) * SEB-RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL D'ACTIVITÉ DE 18 MILLIONS D'EUROS AU T1 CONTRE 138 MILLIONS AU T1 2019 * SEB ANTICIPE UNE DÉTÉRIORATION DE SON ACTIVITÉ AU 2E TRIMESTRE, AVEC UNE PERTE DE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES ESTIMÉE AUTOUR DE 450 À 500 MILLIONS D'EUROS, QUI DEVRAIT CONDUIRE À UN ROPA NÉGATIF SUR LA PÉRIODE Texte original sur Eikon .... Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SEBF.PA (Reporting By Nicolas Delame)

Valeurs associées SEB Euronext Paris +1.03%