Sartorius Stedim Biotech publie fiche factuelle T1 2026ï»¿

* Sartorius Stedim Biotech a publié fiche factuelle « IR Factsheet Q1 2026 ». * Chiffre d’affaires T1 2026: 761,5 millions €; variation: +7,9%. * EBITDA sous-jacent T1 2026: 233,4 millions €; marge: 30,7%. * Résultat net sous-jacent après intérêts minoritaires T1 2026: 113,6 millions €; BPA sous-jacent: 1,17 €. * Objectifs 2026: croissance du chiffre d’affaires ~6% à ~10% à change constant; marge d’EBITDA sous-jacent légèrement au-dessus de 31%. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 23, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/DE54E2B26BAEBC6DC43AD1E88CFFAAB9341E508D
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer