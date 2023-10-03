 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Sanofi in agreement with Janssen to develop E. coli the vaccine candidate
information fournie par Reuters03/10/2023 à 07:44

Le logo de Sanofi à Lyon

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi on Tuesday announced it had reached an agreement with Janssen, a part of Johnson & Johnson, to develop and commercialize a vaccine candidate for extra-intestinal pathogenic E.coli.

Under the terms of the deal, both parties will co-fund current and future research and development costs. Sanofi will pay $175 million upfront to Janssen, followed by development and commercial milestones.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

