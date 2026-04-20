Rubis supervisory board member sells 17,16 millions Euro worth of shares

* Rubis disclosed a sale of 507 049 shares by Ronald Sämann, Supervisory Board member, at an aggregated price of 33,85 Euro per share on Euronext Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Rubis SCA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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