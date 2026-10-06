ROCHE BOBOIS : MONTHLY NEWSLETTER SEPTEMBER 2026

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

SEPTEMBER 2026

LATEST NEWS

ROCHE BOBOIS OPENING IN PORTO (DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE)

Roche Bobois continues to expand in Portugal with the opening of a new showroom in Porto.

Spanning approximately 4,300 square feet, the new showroom enjoys a prime location on Avenida da Boavista, one of the city's main thoroughfares, known for its high visibility and concentration of premium brands.

This new location further strengthens Roche Bobois' presence in Portugal, where the brand has been operating since 1998 with a store in Lisbon.

OTHER NEWS

FINE ARTS PARIS 2026

Roche Bobois is pleased to renew its partnership with Fine Arts Paris. The 2026 edition, held from September 19 to 23, brought together approximately 100 international galleries.

In the prestigious setting of the Grand Palais, Roche Bobois designed the VIP lounge located on the Honorary Balcony. This year, the brand showcased the reissue of a design icon, the Ovalia chair, alongside several signature pieces, including the Bubble sofas and armchairs.

This must-attend event provides Roche Bobois with a unique opportunity to connect with a discerning audience of collectors, interior designers, and professionals from the global art market.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

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Anne-Pauline Petureaux

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Serena BONI

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