Reverse takeover (RTO): Euronext approval and resumption of trading under the name Pyratz Corp. (MLPTZ)

IN BRIEF

- Euronext Paris approval of the Company's reverse takeover (RTO) procedure.

- Trading expected to resume in early July 2026 under the name Pyratz Corp. and the ticker MLPTZ.

- Definitive completion of the contribution in kind of the Pyratzlabs shares to Pyratz Corp.



PARIS, 29 JUNE 2026



PYRATZ CORP. (formerly Reboost Blockchain Corp.) (FR0013371507 - MLPTZ / PEA and PEA- PME eligible), a company specialising in strategic investment and the support of projects in frontier technologies (artificial intelligence, blockchain), announces that it has received Euronext Paris's approval of the reverse takeover ("RTO") procedure relating to the acquisition of Pyratzlabs by way of contribution in kind.



Euronext approval of the reverse takeover (RTO)



Euronext Paris has confirmed its approval of the Company's reverse takeover procedure in connection with the acquisition of all of the shares of Pyratzlabs. This approval lifts the condition precedent to which completion of the contribution in kind of the Pyratzlabs shares was subject, as approved by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 June 2026.