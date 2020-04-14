Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Renault se désengage de sa coentreprise avec le chinois Dongfeng Motor Reuters • 14/04/2020 à 06:31









14 avril (Reuters) - * LE CHINOIS DONGFENG MOTOR ANNONCE UNE RESTRUCTURATION DE SA COENTREPRISE AVEC RENAULT * RENAULT VA TRANSFÉRER SA PARTICIPATION DE 50% DANS LA COENTREPRISE DONGFENG RENAULT À DONGFENG MOTOR * DONGFENG MOTOR- LE DÉSENGAGEMENT DE RENAULT DE LA COENTREPRISE FAIT SUITE À DES NÉGOCIATIONS À L'AMIABLE * DONGFENG MOTOR ET RENAULT ONT DÉCIDÉ DE RENFORCER LEUR COOPÉRATION AVEC NISSAN (Bureau de Paris)

