Rapid Nutrition PLC – Annonce de regroupement d’actions

Le document ci-dessous est une annonce réglementaire publiée en langue anglaise, qui constitue la version officielle et juridiquement contraignante.



Un résumé indicatif en français est fourni à titre informatif uniquement.



Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext: ALRPD) announces that, following approval by shareholders at the Company’s General Meeting held on 23 October 2025, the Board has resolved to implement the consolidation of the Company’s issued ordinary share capital (“Consolidation”), at a ratio of a thousand to one (“Consolidation Ratio”), with the timetable as detailed below:



Share Consolidation

The Company currently has 474,934,000 ordinary shares in issue of £0.0001 each (“Existing Ordinary Shares”).



The share consolidation will be implemented on the basis that every 1,000 Existing Ordinary Shares will be consolidated into 1 new ordinary share of £0.10 (“New Ordinary Share”).