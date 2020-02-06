Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Publicis-Recul de 4,5% du CA en organique au T4, objectifs confirmés
Reuters•06/02/2020 à 07:33
6 février (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA : * PUBLICIS-REVENU NET PUBLIÉ EN HAUSSE DE 9,3% SUR L'ANNÉE (-2,3% EN ORGANIQUE), +15,2% AU T4 (-4,5% EN ORGANIQUE) * PUBLICIS-MARGE OPERATIONNELLE EN HAUSSE DE 11,6% A 1.699 MLNS, TAUX DE MARGE EN HAUSSE DE 30 PDB A 17,3% * PUBLICIS-RESULTAT NET COURANT EN HAUSSE DE 9,8% A 1.188 MILLIONS D'EUROS, FCF +8,2% A 1.253 MLNS * PUBLICIS CONFIRME SES OBJECTIFS 2020 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur PUBP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
