PREDILIFE : The Paris Breast Center [L'Institut du Sein Paris] and Predilife announcing that they have established a partnership to introduce breast cancer risk consultations.

Press release



The Paris Breast Center [L'Institut du Sein Paris] is introducing breast cancer risk consultations

Using Mammorisk, the predictive test assessing the individual risk profile of women aged 40 and over

Paris, France, November 18, 2020 - 19h CET - The Paris Breast Center and Predilife, a pioneer in the development and marketing of innovative risk forecasting solutions for personalized medicine, are today announcing that they have established a partnership to introduce breast cancer risk consultations.

The Paris Breast Center has been at the forefront of personalized medicine ever since it was founded in 2005 by Dr. Krishna B. Clough and Dr. Claude Nos, cancer and plastic surgeons specialized in treating breast cancer, and by Dr. Isabelle Sarfati, a plastic surgeon. The Center has played a pioneering role in France thanks to its specialized, multidisciplinary team and is now introducing a breast cancer risk assessment consultation unit for all women. This new unit will be overseen by breast and cancer surgeons Dr. Anne Sabaila Ollier and Dr. Jenny-Claude Millochau.

Giving women peace of mind by providing accurate information and made-to-measure care

The purpose of the Paris Breast Center's risk assessment consultations is to identify each woman's individual risk of contracting breast cancer and to offer a personalized screening strategy. Consultations take the form of an interview and a physical examination, plus insights from radiologists specialized in breast imaging and a MammoRisk test. A genetic consultation will be arranged for women with a family history suggesting this would be useful.

Dr. Krishna B. Clough commented: "The Paris Breast Center has always made the most advanced breast cancer therapies available together with personalized support to help alleviate the condition's impact on quality of life. The risks can often be overblown in people's minds owing to the anxieties caused by breast cancer. Our team of specialists is able to assess objectively each woman's individual risk and to offer personalized monitoring. After all, breast cancer can be cured in 90% of cases when discovered at an early stage!"

The MammoRisk predictive test developed in conjunction with L'Institut Gustave Roussy and the Breast Cancer Screening Consortium in the United States is the first test to be marketed in France that incorporates clinical, imaging and genetic data. It can assess the chances of women aged 40 and over developing invasive breast cancer over a five-year period and provide a suitable screening and monitoring program tailored to their risk profile.

About The Paris Breast Center - www.idsein.fr

Founded in 2005, the Paris Breast Center is the first center dedicated solely to breast surgery and breast conditions. It gives patients access to a surgical and oncology team specialized in all aspects of breast surgery, breast cancer treatment and breast reconstruction, and has deservedly earned a nationwide and international reputation. As well as treating patients, the Paris Breast Center also has teaching and research facilities that host surgeons who come from right around the world to learn cutting-edge surgical techniques.

The Center currently has seven surgeons ably supported by a multidisciplinary team consisting of all the specialists required, from diagnosis through to the treatment of cancer (medical oncologists and radiotherapists, anatomical pathologist, radiologists, genetics specialist, etc.). They share a common goal of delivering truly excellent care.

About Predilife - www.predilife.com

Predilife (Euronext Growth Paris: ALPRE), has pioneered the design and development of forecasting tests giving everyone the chance to find out their own risk of contracting serious diseases. It combines proven medical techniques (genetic tests, medical imaging, etc.) with mathematical models underpinned by statistical data. Predilife markets Mammorisk®, a breast cancer risk predictive test, and DenSeeMammo, a software solution for measuring breast density, in Europe and in the United States. Predilife is handling the assessment of breast cancer risk in the leading MyPeBS European study promoted by Unicancer and funded by the European Union. The study's main goal is to compare the efficacy of the existing organized screening framework based on the criterion of age alone with a new screening strategy based on each woman's level of risk.